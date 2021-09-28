Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70,645 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Terex worth $4,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Terex by 55.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,344,000 after buying an additional 414,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Terex by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,100,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $373,199,000 after buying an additional 381,802 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 203.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,181,000 after buying an additional 337,408 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 55.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 601,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,725,000 after buying an additional 214,968 shares during the period. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,142,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Terex from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $44.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.67.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. As a group, research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

About Terex

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.