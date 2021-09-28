Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Lowers Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $4,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,010.8% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 92.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $75,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VNO opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $378.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.79%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

