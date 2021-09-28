Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 31,500 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First BanCorp. worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,431 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $13.49.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $214.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.66 million. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 23.52%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

