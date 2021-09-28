Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 3,800 Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.30% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HY. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,931,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,298,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 22.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 485,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,283,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 162.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after purchasing an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,880,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HY opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.37 and a 52-week high of $102.17. The company has a market cap of $904.47 million, a PE ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.09.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $765.60 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

