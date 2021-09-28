Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Sells 48,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,000 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 500 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total transaction of $60,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO James R. Bender sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $335,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,554.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 181,437 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AN opened at $124.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.72 and a 200-day moving average of $103.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.32 and a 52 week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 3.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.