Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Trims Stock Holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC reduced its stake in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.23% of HNI worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HNI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HNI by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,030,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,145,000 after buying an additional 2,247,954 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 71.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 538,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,671,000 after purchasing an additional 224,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in HNI by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 131,892 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in HNI by 209.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 142,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 96,778 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HNI during the first quarter worth about $3,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $75,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNI stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.02.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $510.46 million during the quarter. HNI had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 4.15%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.