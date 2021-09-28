Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,135,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 69.3% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 29,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI opened at $75.08 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 12,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $116.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

