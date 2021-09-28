Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 8.6% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.6% during the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in DocuSign by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 15.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DOCU stock opened at $263.82 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.49 and a 52 week high of $314.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $250.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.77 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,765,622.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $27,725,426 in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

