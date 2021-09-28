Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys 1,048 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 237.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $6,516,678.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 155,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.92, for a total transaction of $44,932,838.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,174,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.75.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $287.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.75.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

