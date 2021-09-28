Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $203,000 Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,402 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,300,702.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.26, for a total value of $2,603,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,538 shares of company stock worth $19,454,703. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.71.

Shares of ARE opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.08 and a 12-month high of $209.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.21 and its 200 day moving average is $186.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

