Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $231,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.74 and a 1 year high of $52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.07.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

