Great Lakes Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth about $46,839,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,406,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,471,000 after acquiring an additional 733,176 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,073,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,103,000 after acquiring an additional 176,751 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 334,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,817 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 6.6% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CUZ stock opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.44. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $40.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.60%.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

