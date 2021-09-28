Great Lakes Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,911 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 84,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 142.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 499,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,018,000 after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 1st quarter valued at $874,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MSM shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.50.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.00 and a 200 day moving average of $88.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.09. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 22.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

