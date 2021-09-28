Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,302 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $109.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.64 and a 12-month high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. Research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

