Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 256,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,745 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $12,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,808 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after acquiring an additional 106,524 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.90. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.37 and a 12 month high of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares in the company, valued at $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,847,128. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on IR shares. Citigroup started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

