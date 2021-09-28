Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $13.05 Million Stock Holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $13,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Li Auto by 137.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after purchasing an additional 306,930 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 203.1% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after buying an additional 98,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 131.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after buying an additional 13,560,227 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 9.1% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 57.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,109,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after buying an additional 402,914 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. cut their target price on Li Auto from $45.60 to $43.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.65.

Li Auto stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.19 and a beta of 1.82. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.17.

Li Auto Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

