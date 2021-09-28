Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $14.22 Million Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,969 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in VMware were worth $14,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in VMware by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 7,499 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in VMware by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in VMware by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,416 shares of company stock worth $506,044. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware stock opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The company has a market cap of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.11.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VMW shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VMware in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.36.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

