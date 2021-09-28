Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $15.16 Million Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 236,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,460 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $15,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 14.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

In other Regency Centers news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers stock opened at $68.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 12-month low of $33.29 and a 12-month high of $69.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Regency Centers had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 4.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.68%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

