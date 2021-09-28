Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Atmos Energy worth $14,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy stock opened at $87.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.36. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $84.59 and a 1-year high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.25.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.