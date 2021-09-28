Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,360 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Fortive worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 14,220,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,520,000 after purchasing an additional 619,379 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,190,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,204 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $636,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,593 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,617,000 after purchasing an additional 606,524 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,545,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,757,000 after purchasing an additional 607,975 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTV opened at $73.29 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $60.82 and a twelve month high of $82.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

Several brokerages have commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

