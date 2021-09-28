Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 81 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.08% of NVR worth $13,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVR news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total transaction of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total value of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,392 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,130 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,987.31 on Tuesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,868.01 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5,112.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,934.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.02.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $42.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,303.00.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

