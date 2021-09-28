Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 122,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,512 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $936,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at about $646,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPRE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.51. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 1.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $38.53.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. Green Plains’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

