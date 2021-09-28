Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Purchased by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Greif worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after acquiring an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 7.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after acquiring an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.15 and a 12 month high of $68.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

