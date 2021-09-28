Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID) rose 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63). Approximately 427,470 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 368,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124 ($1.62).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.13. The company has a market cap of £547.30 million and a P/E ratio of 16.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.80%.

In other news, insider David Stevenson acquired 2,500 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,919.52).

