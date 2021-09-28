Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $37,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of GH opened at $125.72 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.66 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 19.30, a current ratio of 19.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of -33.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.63 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.27, for a total transaction of $613,148.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,560.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,817,488. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.