Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,255 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $178,032,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 543.2% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,046,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $180,246,000 after acquiring an additional 884,015 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,897,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $604,419,000 after acquiring an additional 875,666 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,192,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,930,000 after buying an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,352,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,807,000 after buying an additional 520,646 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $176.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $65.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.06 and a 200-day moving average of $162.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 25th that permits the company to buyback $8.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Analog Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.