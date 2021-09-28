Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 4,874.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.19 and a 52 week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $567.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.30 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TTMI. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

