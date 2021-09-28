Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 512,298 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 145.5% in the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 37.6% in the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,314 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 59.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,407,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,300,000 after buying an additional 36,741 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $15.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $9.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.25%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.20.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $221,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 23,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.41 per share, with a total value of $498,853.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.