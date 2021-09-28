Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,059,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,241,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,874 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,161,571 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,284,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,019 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,673,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,260,000 after purchasing an additional 174,248 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,833,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,155,339,000 after purchasing an additional 886,859 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,711,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $708,049,000 after purchasing an additional 124,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNI. Cowen boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Desjardins upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$139.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.47.

CNI stock opened at $117.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.4827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.