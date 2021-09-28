Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In other news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.38. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

