Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DD opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $87.27.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

