Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $205,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DD. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:DD opened at $70.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.52 and a 1-year high of $87.27.
In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DD. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.
