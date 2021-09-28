Hany Massarany Acquires 10,000 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Director Hany Massarany purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AXDX stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.62. 581,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,458. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.42. The stock has a market cap of $345.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.88.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXDX. Birchview Capital LP increased its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 2,232,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 5.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 592.7% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 329,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 281,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

