HAP Trading LLC Buys Shares of 16,334 VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. HAP Trading LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000.

Get VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $19.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.20. VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Mortgage REIT Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.