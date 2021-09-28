HAP Trading LLC Buys Shares of 24,930 Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)

HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZH. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the first quarter valued at $81,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. 6.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZH shares. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, CICC Research assumed coverage on Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

NYSE:ZH opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91. Zhihu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.36 million. Research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

