Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HARP has been the topic of several other research reports. lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.57.

HARP stock opened at $8.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $261.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. Harpoon Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $25.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 394.17% and a negative return on equity of 69.42%. Research analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Georgia Erbez bought 10,300 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.10 per share, with a total value of $83,430.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $879,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies.

