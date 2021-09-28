HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $8,234,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 48,776 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 40.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,702,785 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $296,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 34.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,719 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,241 shares of company stock valued at $18,295,347. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $249.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $91.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

