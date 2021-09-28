HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,709 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 79.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,529,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.38.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

