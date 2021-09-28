HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $2.61 Million Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,760 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in American Express by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,203 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.1% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 588,895 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,303,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the second quarter valued at about $6,261,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of American Express by 17.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after purchasing an additional 22,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in American Express by 39.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,810,297 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $298,718,000 after buying an additional 509,647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. started coverage on American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, began coverage on American Express in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.72.

Shares of AXP opened at $177.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.16 and its 200-day moving average is $159.74. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

