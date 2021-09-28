HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC reduced its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

