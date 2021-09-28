HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $120.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Arena Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $94.50.

ARNA stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.49. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.20) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arena Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amit Munshi bought 1,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $52.91 per share, with a total value of $52,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Lisicki sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $1,051,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,748.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $151,510 in the last 90 days. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,546,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,879,000 after buying an additional 156,057 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

