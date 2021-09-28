Head-To-Head Comparison: D8 (NYSE:DEH) vs. Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN)

D8 (NYSE:DEH) and Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.4% of D8 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.3% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares D8 and Align Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D8 N/A N/A N/A Align Technology 20.10% 21.42% 14.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D8 and Align Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D8 N/A N/A -$9.46 million N/A N/A Align Technology $2.47 billion 22.41 $1.78 billion $22.41 31.28

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than D8.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for D8 and Align Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D8 0 0 0 0 N/A Align Technology 0 1 13 0 2.93

Align Technology has a consensus target price of $688.85, suggesting a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Align Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Align Technology is more favorable than D8.

Summary

Align Technology beats D8 on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D8

D8 Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment comprises of intraoral scanning systems such as single hardware platforms and restorative or orthodontic software options, ancillary products, and other related additional services. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger, and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

