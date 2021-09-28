Head to Head Contrast: NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) vs. Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution (OTCMKTS:GRCU) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

1.5% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -135.92% -74.76% Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Green Cures & Botanical Distribution 0 0 0 0 N/A

NextPlay Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.01%. Given NextPlay Technologies’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe NextPlay Technologies is more favorable than Green Cures & Botanical Distribution.

Risk and Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its share price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Green Cures & Botanical Distribution’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 2,282.02 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Green Cures & Botanical Distribution N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Summary

NextPlay Technologies beats Green Cures & Botanical Distribution on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. provides digital advertising services. It operates as a technology solutions company, which offers gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations within a growing worldwide digital ecosystem. The company was is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

About Green Cures & Botanical Distribution

Green Cures & Botanical Distribution, Inc. engages in development, distribution and wholesale of hemp-infused nutritional, botanical, sports, and body care products. Its brands include Hollywood Green Vodka and Contagin Gin. The company was founded September 22, 1986 and is headquartered in San Luis Obispo, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.