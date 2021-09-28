Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $49.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.38.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

