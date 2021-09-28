HedgeTrade (HEDG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $212,954.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $275.11 million and approximately $212,954.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HedgeTrade has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001863 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004110 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00028405 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000767 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001466 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004947 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00027307 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . HedgeTrade’s official website is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

