Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Holdings Increased by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 14,826 shares during the quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 67.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,695,000 after acquiring an additional 156,152 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 284,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 21,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 152.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 94,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 56,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HP shares. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.16 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.48.

NYSE HP traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, hitting $27.71. 37,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,343,992. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.79. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.