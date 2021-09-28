Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Stock Position Raised by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,384,000 after buying an additional 196,915 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 20,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 525,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after buying an additional 27,411 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 442,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 21,393 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after buying an additional 277,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Hercules Capital stock opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.95. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $17.75.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $69.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.