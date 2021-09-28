Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 74.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,700 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPE. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 823.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

