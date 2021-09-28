HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:FLQL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments lifted its position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,409,000.

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $43.41 on Tuesday. Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.61.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.