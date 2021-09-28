HighTower Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Stock Holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 308.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 97,557 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 6.5% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CTT opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $587.28 million, a P/E ratio of -100.07 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.51.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.90.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

