HighTower Advisors LLC Has $233,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP) by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 39.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,938,000. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF by 70.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of PJP opened at $78.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02. Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $83.23.

PowerShares Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Pharmaceuticals Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:PJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.